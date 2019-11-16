Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland's Ryan Wilson and Ireland's Jack Conan contest a lineout during their Rugby World Cup match in Yokohama on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
rugby world cup 2019

Ireland see off Scots 27-3 in rainy conditions

YOKOHAMA

Top ranked Ireland put aside their stuttering 2019 form with a clinical 27-3 victory over their main Pool A rivals Scotland to open their World Cup campaign in convincing style in Yokohama on Sunday.

Forwards James Ryan, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong all crossed in the first 25 minutes and winger Andrew Conway secured the bonus point with the fourth try in the second half.

Scotland, who had a single Greig Laidlaw penalty to show for their efforts, tried to get their expansive running game going but were hamstrung first by the Irish defence and then the slippery conditions caused by a persistent drizzle.

There will be concern that injury-prone flyhalf Johnny Sexton gave up the kicking duties early on, and over head injuries to flanker Peter O'Mahony and center Bundee Aki, but the Irish will move on confidently to their next match against hosts Japan.

