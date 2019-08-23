JRFU to hand out big bonuses for top-8 finish and above

Japan's players and staff are in for a nice payday if the Brave Blossoms advance to the quarterfinals at the Rugby World Cup, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday.

Four years ago, Japan narrowly missed advancing to the quarterfinals. If they manage that feat this autumn, each registered player and staff member will be in line for a 1 million yen bonus.

The board of directors also decided that a semifinal finish will earn each 3 million yen, while winning the Webb Ellis Cup at the first Rugby World Cup held in Asia will net each 5 million yen.

"The union's target is a best-eight finish, but we would like to have even higher hopes," JRFU Chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi said.

After the 2015 tournament in which the Brave Blossoms stunned the rugby world by beating South Africa and winning three pool matches, 500,000 yen bonuses were awarded.

