Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Jaguares reach Super Rugby playoffs for first time

0 Comments
PRETORIA, South Africa

Argentina's Jaguares qualified for the Super Rugby playoffs for the first time despite the end of their seven-match winning streak on Saturday.

The Jaguares lost to the Bulls 43-34 at Loftus Versfeld and missed a chance to overtake the idle Lions for the South African conference lead. But the Sharks then lost to the Stormers 27-16 in Cape Town in the last match of the 18th round, guaranteeing the Jaguares at least a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

Also, the New South Wales Waratahs clinched first place in the Australian conference, and New Zealand's Hurricanes, Chiefs, and Highlanders also ensured spots in the playoffs.

The eighth and last spot was up for grabs between the Melbourne Rebels and the Sharks, and possibly the ACT Brumbies.

The Jaguares, running from everywhere, were 19-0 up on the Bulls after 20 minutes. But by halftime, the Bulls led 21-19. Three more tries extended their lead to 43-29.

After the fulltime hooter, Jaguares flanker Pablo Matera scored his second try of the match and Emiliano Boffelli lined up the conversion for a losing bonus point. But he hit the post. The bonus point wasn't missed a few hours later thanks to the Sharks' loss.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog