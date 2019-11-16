Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of Japan's team celebrate after beating Scotland 28-21 in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game at International Stadium in Yokohama on Sunday night. Photo: AP/Jae Hong
rugby world cup 2019

Japan beats Scotland 28-21 to advance to Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for first time

YOKOHAMA

Winger Kenki Fukuoka produced two pieces of individual brilliance as a high-paced Japan advanced to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time with a 28-21 victory over Scotland at Yokohama on Sunday.

The win ensured Japan finished top of Pool A and will face Pool B runners-up South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday, with Ireland facing Pool B winners New Zealand on the same ground next Saturday.

Fukuoka scored tries either side of halftime as the tournament hosts were roared on by a sea of red and white jersey-wearing fans at Yokohama Stadium with a frenetic attacking game and ferocious defense.

Loosehead prop Keita Inagaki and Kotaro Matsushima also scored tries for the tournament hosts, who had to withstand a furious finish by Scotland as they battled back from 28-7 down with 30 minutes remaining.

© Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rugby started when some kid said “hey give me back my ball.”

Then the other kid said, “Come get it you arsehole!”

Then they each went and got their friends to roll around in the mud until dinner time.

Congratulations Japan!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

