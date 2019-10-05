Japan on brink of first World Cup quarterfinal after beating Samoa 38-19

Kotaro Matsushima scored a bonus-point try deep into injury time as Japan moved to the brink of their first Rugby World Cup quarter-final with a 38-19 Pool A victory over Samoa at the City of Toyota Stadium on Saturday.
The hosts, who turned the tournament upside down when they beat Ireland last week, moved to 14 points with the win and also secured their third victory in the pool phase for the second successive World Cup.
The loss ended the Pacific islanders' chances of their first place in the knockout phase since 1995, although the grouping is not likely to be decided until Japan play Scotland in Yokohama in the last game of the pool phase on Oct 13.
Number eight Kazuki Himeno, centre Timothy Lafaele and winger Kenki Fukuoka also scored tries for Japan, while flyhalf Yu Tamura added 18 points with the boot in front of a passionate crowd of just under 40,000.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Ganbare Japan!
The Miracle of Toyota City! Brilliant play yeat again by Brave Blossoms! Attacking rugby, dominating the hapless Samoans in the forwards and outpacing them out wide. Men against boys. South Africa will be feeling the fear now! Why cant Brave Blossoms dream of getting to the Final now? Impossible is nothing.
Go Go, Brave Blossoms!!
garymalmgren
A real pleasure to watch
Thank you
gary
Haaa Nemui
I’m glad they won and got the bonus point. That was a must. Still without a bonus point at a minimum against Scotland next weekend we could be heading for the same situation as 2015. The performance tonight wasn’t the same standard as their performance against Ireland. They do need to step up against Scotland.
Ganbare Japan!
"Step up"? Its only Scotland! LOL
Haaa Nemui
if Japan goes into that game with the same attitude then they’ve already lost.