Japan rejoices after Rugby World Cup over Scotland

Japan players and staff pose for a photograph as they celebrate after the match against Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday night.

Players and supporters alike in Japan were ecstatic after the Rugby World Cup hosts defeated Scotland on Sunday to book a place in their first quarterfinal.

"I think you can just look around and see how special a moment this is for our team and for this country," coach Jamie Joseph said after Sunday's 28-21 victory over Scotland.

International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium) erupted in rapturous cheering after the final whistle, with the win putting Japan at the top of Pool A, setting them up to face powerhouse South Africa a week later in Tokyo.

Masaharu Hirano, a 55-year-old supporter who was in the stands, attributed the win to team effort.

"Everyone played so well. This game was like a greatest hits. I never imagined (the Japanese team) would be able to hang with the best in the world."

Another fan, Yoshinobu Sakurai, 59, said emotionally, "Knowing how hard it used to be for Japanese rugby, I'm really happy to have witnessed such a historic game."

The support from the 67,666-strong crowd -- many clad in red and white jerseys and shouting "Nippon!" -- was "massive for us," said captain Michael Leitch.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took to Twitter to congratulate the team, saying the Brave Blossoms' ability to forge ahead under pressure "gave courage" to victims of Typhoon Hagibis, which just a day earlier flooded large swathes of the country and left more than 50 dead or missing.

Winger Kenki Fukuoka, who was chosen as man-of-the-match for his two tries, said, "We sacrificed all of our time for this. We were aiming to finish (the pool stage) with a win and to achieve that, it's the best feeling."

Reaching the knockout stages of Rugby World Cup for the first time on their ninth attempt, the match against South Africa -- the same opponent Japan beat for one of the biggest upsets in history in the pool stage of the 2015 RWC edition -- is poised to be an intriguing clash.

"We want to give it everything in the knockout stage. We want to rewrite history," Fukuoka said.

Fans dance in Shibuya

Cheering fans danced on Tokyo's famous Shibuya crossing and grown men were reduced to tears after the game.

A group of Japanese fans blocked the much-photographed five-way crossing -- said to be the world's busiest -- with a spontaneous celebration after Japan topped the group with an amazing four wins out of four.

A central Tokyo fanzone was packed to the rafters with fans in nervous anticipation of a potentially famous victory.

When the final whistle blew on Japan's 28-21 win, the place erupted in an ear-splitting noise, with fans jumping up and down, fists clenched in the air and screaming "Arigato!" (thank you) in unison.

"They made history," shouted Masato Shimada, a 21-year-old college student who is a keen rugby player himself. "Four wins, first place!"

He said the Brave Blossoms' World Cup run had changed the perception of rugby among his friends.

"I think it's fair to say their back-to-back wins have brought some hope to people," Shimada said, referring to the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.

Also at the fanzone, Yukari Takemoto, a 38-year-old Japanese woman, said she started following the game just recently after watching a TV drama entitled "no-side".

"After watching the previous three games, I was convinced they would do it today," she said, adding that the game had also buoyed her spirits after a dreadful previous 24 hours.

Captain Michael Leitch won loud cheers when he addressed the crowd, in Japanese and in English, telling them that Sunday's match was "more than just a game for us".

He paid tribute to everyone who had helped prepare the stadium in Yokohama for the game just 24 hours after the typhoon barrelled over the city near Tokyo.

"And to everyone that's suffering at the moment with the typhoon, this game was all for you guys," he said to wild applause.

As well as tragedy, the typhoon also caused severe transport disruption and one English man, 27-year-old Ben Wright, found his flight back to Britain delayed. But he was making the most of his extra day in Japan by celebrating wildly in the fanzone.

Cheering loudly with Japanese fans, he showed that the "no side" spirit had not yet fully pierced ancient rivalries.

Asked why he was supporting Japan, Wright told AFP: "Because we are English, not Scottish. And Japan is being brilliant and Japan deserves it."

Perhaps slightly worse for wear, he then gave another key reason -- that sushi is better than Scottish deep-fried food.

Bill King, a 55-year-old Scot, was philosophical about the defeat. "A very disappointing result for us but not surprising, just disappointing."

"It was a fantastic atmosphere," King told AFP.

© KYODO/AFP