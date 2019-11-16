Organizers warn about illegally resold tickets as hundreds turned away from World Cup matches

Organizers for the Rugby World Cup in Japan are warning fans to beware of buying tickets on anything except official sites after hundreds are believed to have been turned away at stadium gates because they held bogus tickets.
Rugby fever is spreading in Japan, especially after the national team - the Brave Blossoms - achieved a historic victory over Ireland on Saturday, and some fans have said on social media they will do anything to get into a game.
"Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that fans at several venues for the World Cup have been unable to gain admittance due to holding illegally resold tickets," organizers said in a statement on its website.
A spokesman for the organizing committee said that while they have not compiled detailed records of how many fans were refused entry, there were "at least a few" showing up at every match, with around 200 recorded at the Sept 21 New Zealand-South Africa match alone.
"We once again strongly urge fans to purchase their tickets through official sites," the organizers' statement added.
Many social media users echoed this, saying that while everybody wants to see a match live, using illegal sites just was not worth it.
But not everyone is listening.
"I've become totally obsessed with rugby, even at this late date," wrote one Twitter user. "As a result, I'll happily deal even with a scalper to get to see one match in a stadium with my own eyes."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
rocketpanda
As much as scalpers are a major issue, it is gullible people who will take a chance buying from them not knowing if the tickets are genuine or not.
MrHeisei
Simple - ban sites like viagogo, make reselling a punishable crime and actually track down offenders. They have the resources to do it.
Tickets for some games being resold for 7x face value.
There should be better registration for tickets and maybe even ID checks.
STOP these criminals!
kurisupisu
For many years holographic images have been used on credit cards why not on highly priced tickets?