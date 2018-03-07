Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Worldrugby.org
rugby union

Pools announced for HSBC Canada Sevens

0 Comments
VANCOUVER

The pools for the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver on March 10-11 have been announced following the conclusion of the HSBC USA Sevens in Las Vegas.

HSBC USA Sevens winners USA will play in Pool A and will face Australia, hosts Canada and Uruguay.

In Pool B Las Vegas runners-up Argentina face England, who last year secured a Cup victory in Vancouver, Wales and Samoa.

Bronze winners Fiji are drawn in Pool C with Kenya, France and Spain.

Series leader South Africa will face second place New Zealand, Scotland and Russia.

The Canada Sevens is the sixth of 10 tournaments in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2018. To date, the series has produced five different winners in South Africa (Dubai), New Zealand (Cape Town), Australia (Sydney) and Fiji (Hamilton) and USA (Las Vegas).

There is added significant to the series this year with the Rugby World Cup Sevens under six months away in San Francisco. Teams will be battling it out not only for the HSBC Canada Sevens title but also crucial seedings points which will determine the all-important draw for RWC Sevens in July.

Click here for the 2018 current standings.

© Worldrugby.org

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

This Week in Japan, March 5-11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo