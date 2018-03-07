Pools announced for HSBC Canada Sevens

rugby union

The pools for the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver on March 10-11 have been announced following the conclusion of the HSBC USA Sevens in Las Vegas.

HSBC USA Sevens winners USA will play in Pool A and will face Australia, hosts Canada and Uruguay.

In Pool B Las Vegas runners-up Argentina face England, who last year secured a Cup victory in Vancouver, Wales and Samoa.

Bronze winners Fiji are drawn in Pool C with Kenya, France and Spain.

Series leader South Africa will face second place New Zealand, Scotland and Russia.

The Canada Sevens is the sixth of 10 tournaments in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2018. To date, the series has produced five different winners in South Africa (Dubai), New Zealand (Cape Town), Australia (Sydney) and Fiji (Hamilton) and USA (Las Vegas).

There is added significant to the series this year with the Rugby World Cup Sevens under six months away in San Francisco. Teams will be battling it out not only for the HSBC Canada Sevens title but also crucial seedings points which will determine the all-important draw for RWC Sevens in July.

Click here for the 2018 current standings.

© Worldrugby.org