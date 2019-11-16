Prince Charles pops in to see Welsh rugby team

Britain's Prince Charles, center, chats with Wales head coach Warren Gatland, left, and captain Alun Wyn Jones, right, during a visit to the Welsh Rugby World Cup training camp in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Britain's Prince Charles has popped in to see the Welsh rugby team ahead of its World Cup semifinal match against South Africa.

The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne, visited a Wales training session in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said "for him to come along was brilliant, and I am sure it will give the boys a lift ... it was just a great honor for him to be there watching us."

Prince Charles' son, William, is a royal patron to the Welsh Rugby Union. His other son, Harry, has a similar role with England's Rugby Football Union.

Prince Charles was one of the guests in Tokyo on Tuesday when Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne to be proclaimed as Japan's 126th emperor.

