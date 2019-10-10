Rugby World Cup organisers cancel 2 games due to typhoon

World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee announced Thursday that two Rugby World Cup games scheduled for Saturday have been canceled on safety grounds due to the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis.
It is the first time a Rugby World Cup match has been canceled since the tournament began in 1987.
Based on the latest detailed information from the tournament’s independent weather experts, Hagibis is predicted to be the biggest typhoon of the 2019 season and is highly likely to cause considerable disruption in the Tokyo, Yokohama and City of Toyota areas throughout Saturday, including likely public transport shutdown or disruption.
As a result, World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee said they have taken the difficult decision to cancel matches in the affected areas. The impacted teams have been informed. For matches that do not go ahead as scheduled, two points will be awarded to each team in line with tournament rules.
Based on the latest detailed weather information, the following update is provided:
Friday, Oct 11
- Pool D match between Australia and Georgia in Shizuoka at 7:15 p.m. to be played as scheduled.
Saturday, Oct 12
- Pool A match between Ireland and Samoa in Fukuoka at 7:15 p.m. to be played as scheduled.
- Pool B match between New Zealand and Italy to be cancelled. (New Zealand will top Pool B.)
- Pool C match between England and France to be cancelled. (England will top Pool C.)
All fans with tickets for a cancelled match will receive a full refund for the face value of their match tickets.
Sunday, Oct 13
Organisers said every effort is being made to ensure Sunday’s matches will be played as scheduled. A thorough assessment of venues will take place after the typhoon has passed before a final decision is made on Sunday morning.
Based on the advice of government authorities and experts, World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee are advising fans in the Tokyo, Yokohama and City of Toyota areas to stay indoors on Saturday, not to travel and to keep monitoring the official Rugby World Cup 2019 digital and social channels, including the RWC 2019 Fan Information Twitter handle @Japan2019_ENG for regular updates.
World Rugby Chief Operating Officer and Tournament Director Alan Gilpin said at a news conference on Thursday: “This is a complex and dynamic situation which we have been monitoring extremely closely with the assistance of our weather information experts. We are now in a position to accurately predict the likely impact of Typhoon Hagibis on Rugby World Cup fixtures this weekend.
“While making every possible effort to put in place a contingency plan that would enable all of Saturday’s matches to be played, it would be grossly irresponsible to leave teams, fans, volunteers and other tournament personnel exposed during what is predicted to be a severe typhoon.
“As a result, we have taken the decision to cancel some matches in order to ensure the safety of all involved. It is the right thing to do, and comes with the support of all stakeholders, including the teams.
“We fully appreciate that England, France, New Zealand and Italy fans will be disappointed, but we trust they will appreciate that their safety must come first. They will be entitled to a full refund on their match tickets. Our message for all fans in Japan for Rugby World Cup is to heed all official advice, stay indoors throughout Saturday and do not attempt to travel on the day.”© Rugbyworldcup.com
jforce
Sunday should be fine, but if the typhoon hangs around it could mean a ticket to the final 8 for Japan.
goldorak
I'd be filthy if i were an Italian/Scottish supporter. No one's going to make me believe that both NZ v Italy & Sco vs JPN wouldn't have been played/rescheduled if both NZ & JPN needed a win/bp win to go through to the qf. (not only NZ i mean any rugby 'superpower', rwc host etc). Terrible decision imo.
Joeintokyo
And for those who bought scalped tickets at more than face value...LOL.
Bruce Greet
Why they could not schedule the tournament a month later is a mystery . Prob involves a Calendar or Window of some kind. One month later and the humidity drops and typhoon season is ending, Japan is a fantastic host nation..however timing is not the best. Its not just the fans there who are loosing out. There are many more around the world ,most who are paying money to watch these games. Hell, send the teams south and play and televise them. SUCKS for those teams who can miss out on final 8. Good luck for the Olympics...sorry cancelled the 100m Sprints .Too dangerous for pole vaulters. I get the safety thing , however the so called contingency plans equated to nothing.
Do the hustle
I don’t see why they had to cancel them outright. Surely they could have postponed them for a few days and rescheduled other matches around the postponement. I’m sure there are many ticket holders who cane to Japan just to watch those specific games.
Jaymann
This is really sad - and means that the world champions go into a QF (potentially against Ireland) not having played for 2 weeks. That has disaster written all over it. NZ should invite Italy over for a private game in an indoor stadium