S African power ends Japan's run at Rugby World Cup

There was never any shortage of courage, but not even the bravest of blossoms could punch through Springbok brawn on Sunday as South Africa reached the rugby World Cup semifinals by beating Japan 26-3 and ending their dream run at their home tournament.
In what was a first World Cup quarterfinal for the Japanese, neither an entire nation seemingly now besotted by rugby, nor a raucous 50,000 crowd packed into Tokyo Stadium, could carry the hosts to victory.
It was always going to be an enormous ask for Japan to replicate what has been their greatest moment on a rugby field -- beating South Africa 34-32 in a World Cup group stage match in Brighton, England, four years ago.
South Africa had been stunned by that, but with victories over both Ireland and Scotland this World Cup, Japan no longer held any element of surprise.
Lines were clearly drawn, with both Japan and South Africa knowing precisely what they had to do to reach next weekend’s semifinal against Wales - this was always going to be a battle between the Boks’ forwards and the Brave Blossoms’ lightning backs.
The first half was close -- mostly due to South Africa’s profligacy with the line at their mercy -- and the teams had gone in with only two points separating them after an unconverted fourth-minute try by winger Makazole Mapimpi was countered by a Yu Tamura penalty for Japan.
But in the event, after an exhilarating first 40 minutes, the Japanese team ran out of energy, ideas and, finally, hope.
They had not been tackled as fiercely this World Cup as they were on Sunday night. Nor had they faced such a disciplined, well-organised defense.
And where the South Africans had been careless early on – they could have gone in at halftime three or four tries to the good – they tightened everything up in the second period to devastating effect.
Man of the match Faf de Klerk, who had helmed the South Africans artfully throughout, added a second try on 66 minutes and Mapimpi added his second four minutes later.
Pollard converted one try and slotted three penalties in the second period, all unanswered.
Japan could never hope to maintain the frenetic pace with which they had harried South Africa early on and departed the tournament beaten but with a whole new army of fans for their exciting, free-flowing rugby.
South Africa must now regroup for their Yokohama semifinal against Wales© Thomson Reuters 2019.
Kobe White Bar Owner
No shame at all, the brave blossoms should be very proud!!!! Well Done I salute you all!!! Amazing.
mmwkdw
Japan played so well. In the first half, they were totally on the attack. A great match, and one that will place Japan in good footing for the future. I really hope Rugby takes off in Japan as a result, as we see Japan catapulted as a Tier 1 Rugby Country.
ClippetyClop
Could have been 50 points if the Saffers knew how to catch a ball. Great effort by the Blossoms, but they were on their chinstraps in the 2nd half.
seanwd20
No need to be embarrassed about that, South Africa are one of the rugby powerhouses.
oldman_13
Congratulations to South Africa. There's no shame in losing to such a team, and great on Japan and its fans making it this far.
Vince Black
Could it have been any other way?
Ganbare Japan!
Well done Brave Blossoms. While I am real sad they lost, they played so well tonight, and brilliantly in the tournament. Now, Brave Blossoms are ranked 6 in the world. They have arrived as a Tier 1 team, and gained the respect and admiration of the world.
Leitch-san and Joseph-san are Legends now in Japan.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Japan fell apart after the first couple of minutes. Sloppy defense, mostly slow and obvious passes, and terrible at getting the ball when thrown in.
The afternoon match was much more exciting to watch!
mmwkdw
The one thing about Rugby, is that it shows the true "Sportsmanship" in people. Notice how the Players, even through they may be at logger-heads to one-another during the intensity of the game, at the end, are relaxed and show each other respect.
Rugby, no body armor, pure brawn and quick thinking, purely high testosterone. Pure Sport at it's best.
Japan, has joined the ranks of real sport at last and is showing that it can compete honestly and honorably. They are a team to watch in future, and I wish them the best.
mmwkdw
The question now is... will the other Asian Countries wake up to this "Real" "Sport", or seeing Japan do so well, are they afraid of loosing face.
Rugby, isn't an "American" game.... it's not "Politically" focused, but focused upon the Sport itself! Look at the RU website for more information,.
https://www.world.rugby/
goldorak
Nothing to be ashamed of japan, still a great rwc.
Barnes had a poor game though; many other refs would have given Beast a red card for that spear tackle. Then the poor bloke spent the whole game trying to compensate & turned a blind eye to Japan's infractions (could have had a couple of yellows).
Anyway, best team won but 15 vs 14 for 70min would have been a different game.
lolozo79
Well played Japan. An impressive RWC run. They have already made history by making it to the quarter-finals and should be proud of what they have achieved. Japan have been nothing less than magnificent this WC. Nevertheless, this game showed just how tough the South African defence was. Like Spartacus' final battle, like Leonidas at Thermopylae, we always knew that this would be the end of the road. Well played boys. See you in four years. お疲れさまでした。
kohakuebisu
A shame, but the Japan team had a great run and did everyone in the country proud.
They also play a very attractive pass-heavy backs-focused game that will win new fans to the sport. It's much more exciting and easier to understand that power teams whose forwards win games at the breakdown.
browny1
Japan certainly has done the game proud in this tournament.
Pity they couldn't keep up the momentum in this match, but the difference in levels became more and more evident as the game wore on.
That rolling maul in the 2nd half resulting in a try by SA was simply astonishing.
But rugby now has a power base in Japan to work and grow on. Should be an exciting next 4 years for the lcal rugby industry.
One disappointment after the game I was hoping to catch a glimpse / interview with the man o the match, the little Faf de Klerk. He seems a fun guy with a big smile.
But no - NHK didn't offer one minute to the victory. Commentary on World Sports still has a way to go in Japan.
Fida Sangdiva Ruzki
I hope one day there would other Asian countries that would be contesting in Rugby World Cup. We Malaysians are really into football although the old boys from Premier / old boarding schools in my country plays rugby. We even have Cobra Seven each year but, not many people are into rugby. My colleague just couldn't believed it that I watch and favour rugby more than football. Told him I love watching sportsmen playing sport rather than behaving like diva in the field. Maybe there would be more regional rugby Cup in the future, who knows.
ClippetyClop
@browny
Some good points there, that rolling maul was indeed a thing of beauty. The rugby 7s is here for the Olympics next year, so hopefully the locals will get into the spirit of the madness that is going to watch a day of that.
I do fear it will all be forgotten quite quickly. I expect my colleagues to be asking me in a few weeks, "So who eventually won it?". Also, for rugby to develop they also have to learn how to cultivate that rarest of plants called 'grass'. Can't chase eggs on gravel grounds for very long.
That was a scrum half masterclass, he's fast on his feet and hits like a hammer.
Looking forward to a couple of pulsating semis (ahem) next weekend. An ABs v SA final looks likely, but I would not be surprised one bit if England & Wales upset them.
No Business
Japan crumbled at their first serious opposition. Predictable.
Jimizo
Japan blown away in the second half but a great WC overall.
Well done lads.