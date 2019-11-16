Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Samoa's Afaesetiti Amosa scores a try against Russia. Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
rugby world cup 2019

Samoa down tired Russians 34-9

0 Comments
KUMAGAYA, Saitama

Samoa survived being reduced to 13 men for almost 10 minutes in the first half and struggled to overcome a limited and exhausted Russia team to open their Pool A campaign with a bonus-point 34-9 victory at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Tuesday.

The Pacific islanders scored six tries but did themselves no favors in a scrappy game that saw Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu'u shown yellow cards for high tackles within two minutes of each other, while Russia's Kirill Gotovtsev was also sinbinned for a similar offense.

Gotovtsev's tackle on Afaesetiti Amosa while he was scoring Samoa's second try resulted in a serious knee injury to the number eight. Matu'u also failed a head injury assessment and could miss the Sept 30 clash with Scotland in Kobe.

Ed Fidow (two), Lee-lo and Alapati Leiua also crossed for tries as Russia, who fielded the same team last Friday in the tournament opener against Japan, wilted in the second half but they now have nine days off until they meet Ireland in Kobe.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #48: Phone Call Turns Awkward With Japanese Homophones

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Crumbly Asian Pear Crisp

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Easy Japanese To Help You Shop ‘Til You Drop

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

The Popularity of Gay Manga in Japan: What are ‘Bara’ and ‘Yaoi’ and Who Are Its Fans?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining