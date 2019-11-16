Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland's Darcy Graham, right, tackles Samoa's Chris Vui during their Rugby World Cup Pool A game at Kobe Misaki Stadium on Monday night. Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
rugby world cup 2019

Scotland get 2 penalty tries in 34-0 win over Samoa

1 Comment
By GERALD IMRAY
KOBE

Scotland got two penalty tries and Samoa winger Ed Fidow got a red card for giving away both of them in a pressure-relieving 34-0 win for the Scots at the Rugby World Cup on Monday.

Fidow collapsed a maul for his first yellow card, and slid in knees first to stop Sean Maitland scoring for his second sin-bin offense with five minutes to go. The two yellows added up to a red to keep Samoa's terrible disciplinary record going at the World Cup. They had two yellows in their first game, and Fidow was also warned after that game for punching, although he didn't get punished during it.

Scotland's chances of making the quarterfinals would have been left hanging by a thread if it had slipped to a second straight loss in Pool A. It's still by no means certain but it's better than where it was after a 27-3 walloping by Ireland to open the World Cup.

First-half tries by wing Maitland and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw, and a dropped goal from distance by fullback Stuart Hogg put Scotland out of sight of Samoa at Kobe Misaki Stadium. Hogg launched his drop from near halfway and wide out on the left wing for a 20-0 halftime lead.

Scotland's two penalty tries came in the second half as it bounced back resoundingly from the Ireland walloping.

Both teams dropped the ball constantly in the first half hour on a sweaty night at Kobe Misaki Stadium, where the closed roof exacerbated the humid, slippery conditions.

But Maitland did catch a cross-kick from flyhalf Finn Russell on the left to get the Scots going and they kept their winning run up against Samoa at the Rugby World Cup. The Scots have won all four meetings now.

The Samoans, who lost two players to bans for dangerous tackles after those yellow cards against Russia, lost in two tries against Scotland to poor tackles, and the other two to poor discipline.

After catching Russell's pinpoint cross-kick, Maitland slipped out of a Belgium Tuatagaloa effort to scamper over the line in the 30th minute. Russell set up the second, too, breaking the first line of defense and finding flanker Jamie Ritchie in support. Ritchie fed Laidlaw, who bounced out of Tim Nanai-Williams' attempted tackle and scampered away.

Hogg landed the dropped goal from around 50 meters out — amazingly Scotland's first in a test for more than five years.

Samoa was given its first double-whammy in the 57th when Scotland earned a penalty try and Fidow his first yellow for collapsing a maul that was heading for the tryline.

The bonus-point fourth try appeared to be eluding Scotland until Maitland made a late break down the left. Fidow's cross-covering was good, but his tackle technique wasn't. As Maitland slid for the line, Fidow went in knees first, hitting Maitland hard enough to loosen his grip on the ball.

There were two field invaders in the second half in Kobe. The first fan ran across the field shirtless and the second in his underwear as the nighttime temperatures hovered near 30 degrees Celsius (86 F).

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Towards the end of the Game, even the Scottish fans were cheering on the Samoan side. It's sad to see them not gain any points... but they played well against Scotland, giving the game their fullest right up to the last second, which made the game, a great one to watch. Well done Samoa ! And of course, well played Scotland.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog