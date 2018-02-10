Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England's Jonny May scores his side's first try of the game during the Six Nations international rugby union match against Wales at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
rugby union

Six Nations: 2 early tries lead England past Wales 12-6

By SAM JOHNSTON
LONDON

Two early tries from Jonny May helped England beat Wales 12-6 and stay on track for a third successive outright Six Nations title on Saturday.

The winger's pair gave England a grip on the game that it never relinquished, and it claimed a record 15th consecutive home win in the championship.

Wales could have had two tries, too. But the television match official ruled out a try for fullback Gareth Anscombe in the first half, and Scott Williams' legs were bundled into touch by England flanker Sam Underhill as he was sliding toward the left corner.

England is level on points with Ireland, after its main rival thrashed Italy 56-19 in Dublin earlier. A Grand Slam decider between the two in just over a month remains a possibility.

England and Wales relied on kicking games in a constant drizzle to pressure, and England was better at it against a Wales side rocked before the match by the withdrawal of fullback Leigh Halfpenny, forcing a first championship start on Anscombe.

Halfpenny starred in the opening rout of Scotland, but a foot infection sidelined him, and without his nous Wales was immediately exposed under the high ball. Anthony Watson outjumped Rhys Patchell, allowing Owen Farrell to arrow a low kick behind the Welsh defense for May to touch down in the third minute.

Halfpenny's goalkicking was also missed, as flyhalf Patchell missed an early penalty opportunity before turning down a couple of others that Halfpenny would have considered regulation.

Where Wales struggled, England's Mike Brown excelled. He effortlessly plucked kick after kick out of the air to stymie Wales and launch counterattacks.

The influential Farrell was involved once more as England breached the Welsh in the 20th, finding out wide lock Joe Launchbury, who flicked a deft pass inside for May to grab his second try.

Anscombe then appeared to beat England wing Anthony Watson to the ball in-goal but the TMO disallowed it. The disbelieving visitors were forced to settle for a Patchell penalty.

England remained in the ascendancy for long periods but was unable to make its territorial advantage pay in the face of a disciplined Welsh defense.

Wales was finding it similarly difficult to create openings, until Warren Gatland reshuffled his backline by introducing George North in place of Patchell before the hour mark.

Anscombe moved to his preferred No. 10 position, and Josh Adams shifted from wing to fullback.

The adjustment almost paid immediate dividends, only for Underhill, on in place of injured No. 8 Sam Simmonds at halftime, prevented a certain try by taking out Scott Williams' legs.

But Wales came again, North carrying his side up the field with a storming run, leading to a penalty in front of the posts. Trailing by nine with just three minutes remaining, Anscombe ended the game's 53-minute scoring drought by converting the penalty to bring Wales within a converted try of victory.

The tension heightened around Twickenham, but England produced a clinical defensive set from the kickoff to keep Wales inside its own half and close out a crucial victory.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
