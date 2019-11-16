Wales edge Wallabies in 29-25 thriller

Wales' Jonathan Davies, left, celebrates with a teammate after defeating Australia 29-25 in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at Tokyo Stadium on Sunday.

By Rich Freeman

Wales put themselves in pole position to top Pool D at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday with a 29-25 victory over Australia in Tokyo.

In a game with a number of contentious high tackle rulings, the Welsh withstood a superb comeback from the Australians, who had strong local support thanks to their numerous connections with Japanese club sides.

"It was a typical Wales-Australia clash that went down to the wire," said Wales coach Warren Gatland, adding that the pool was "in our own destiny."

Australia captain Michael Hooper rued his side's first-half performance, particularly the way they let Wales score unanswered points.

"Yeah, it was 17 points to six (in the second half), so we had the momentum but gave away too many (points) in that first half, particularly back-to-back points that really hurt us. But congratulations to Wales for holding us out," he said.

In front of 47,885 spectators including Eddie Jones, whose England side are on course to face the Pool D runners-up in the quarterfinals, it took 35 seconds for Wales to get the first score thanks to a drop goal from Dan Biggar.

The Welsh dominated the early proceedings and Hadleigh Parkes increased the lead in the 12th minute when he latched onto a pinpoint kick from Biggar, who added the extras from the touchline to make it 10-0.

After Hooper became the first to be involved in a prolonged television match official decision, over the height of his tackle on Biggar, the Australians slowly played their way into the game. It was a trio of Japan-connected players who got them on the board.

A strong run from Samu Kerevi, who will join Suntory Sungoliath after the tournament, set up the field position from which soon-to-be Kubota Spears flyhalf Bernard Foley found Adam Ashley-Cooper with a cross kick.

The veteran wing, who spent two seasons with Kobe Kobelco Steelers, recovered from an initial slip to beat two defenders and put the Australians on the scoreboard.

Kerevi gave a demonstration of his powerful running to the crowd at Tokyo Stadium (Ajinomoto Stadium), close to where he will be based with Suntory.

Another strong run from the center, whose two brothers both play in Japan, in the 26th minute was stopped by Biggar, but an earlier infringement saw Foley bang over a penalty to leave just two points between the sides.

Wales, however, then scored 13 unanswered points to close out the half with Rhys Patchell -- who replaced Biggar after he was concussed making the tackle on Kerevi -- kicking two penalties and adding the extras to a 60-meter intercept try by man-of-the-match Gareth Davies.

"It's about making the right call at the right time," Davies said of his intercept.

"I do a lot of work with Shaun Edwards, who is one of the best defensive coaches in the world, so a lot my tries are down to him really. Hopefully I get a couple more in the next couple of weeks."

Australia had a mountain to climb, given no team has ever trailed a World Cup game by 15 points at halftime and won, with Argentina's 13-point turnaround to beat Samoa in Llanelli, Wales, in 1999 the biggest comeback to date.

That 15-point gap became 18 shortly after the restart with Patchell adding a drop goal as Wales continued where they left off.

For many sides that would have been game, set and match. But the Australians fought back, with their Japanese connection leading the way.

David Pocock, who will be back with Panasonic Wild Knights in the new year, set up former Toyota Industries Shuttles fullback Dane Haylett-Petty for a try before Hooper touched down to make it a four-point game.

An exchange of penalties between Matt Toomua and Patchell kept the gap at four as the game entered its final nine minutes. And that was how it ended, as the Welsh defense held firm the rest of the way.

"I'm pretty happy with the character we showed, particularly in the second half," said Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

"At times it did feel a bit like the Georgia game where we had a great first half but were a bit tentative in the second half. We'll have a look at that, but pleased with the result."

© KYODO