Waratahs advance to Super Rugby playoffs with 77-25 win over Sunwolves

SYDNEY

The New South Wales Waratahs clinched first place in the Australian conference in emphatic fashion on Saturday with a 77-25 win over Japan's Sunwolves.

The win guaranteed the Waratahs a place in the playoffs beginning in two weeks, while the Sunwolves will finish in last place in the Australian conference.

Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Alex Newsome scored two tries each for the Waratahs.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

