Waratahs advance to Super Rugby playoffs with 77-25 win over Sunwolves

The New South Wales Waratahs clinched first place in the Australian conference in emphatic fashion on Saturday with a 77-25 win over Japan's Sunwolves.

The win guaranteed the Waratahs a place in the playoffs beginning in two weeks, while the Sunwolves will finish in last place in the Australian conference.

Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Alex Newsome scored two tries each for the Waratahs.

