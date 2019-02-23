Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sunwolves' Tui Hendrik, center, catches the ball during their Super Rugby match against the Waratahs in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
rugby union

Waratahs edge Sunwolves 31-30 in Super Rugby

0 Comments
By ADRIAN DENNIS
TOKYO

Israel Folau made history Saturday as the Waratahs inflicted a nail-biting 31-30 defeat on the Sunwolves, who are fighting for their Super Rugby lives.

The Wallabies star was a constant menace in Tokyo, scoring twice in the first half to finish a free-flowing game as Australia's highest try-scorer in the competition with a career total of 58 and counting.

The Waratahs, semifinalists last year and champions in 2014, survived a late scare to bounce back from a heart-breaking 20-19 loss to the Hurricanes in their opening game last weekend.

The Sunwolves, thrashed 45-10 by the Sharks last week, took the lead with a breakaway try after eight minutes, Ryoto Nakamura teeing up Gerhard van den Heever to trundle over in the corner.

The Sydney-siders hit back moments later through Kurtley Beale, but a Hayden Parker penalty restored the home side's advantage.

A quickfire Folau double looked to have knocked the stuffing out of the Wolves, only for the Tokyo franchise to snatch a 20-17 halftime lead through another Parker three-pointer and a converted Tom Rowe try.

Parker kept the pressure on with another penalty soon after the break, but Jack Dempsey crashed over and Bernard Foley kicked the extras as the visitors got their noses back in front again.

The Waratahs added seven more points just after the hour mark through a penalty try that saw veteran Sunwolves lock Luke Thompson sent to the sin-bin.

There was a further twist, however, as van den Heever spotted a gap to score his second try of the game and Parker's boot reduced the deficit to a single point with 10 minutes left.

But Parker sliced a late drop goal attempt wide to ensure the Sunwolves, facing an uncertain future as Super Rugby bosses prepare to thrash out the competition's format in March, failed to register just their seventh win at the start of their fourth season.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

As Reconstruction Progresses, 3.11 Survivors Find Hope in Telling Their Stories, Embracing the Past

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Work

Decision Time 2: Direct Hire ALT or JET Programme

GaijinPot Blog