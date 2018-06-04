Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Brumbies beat Sunwolves 41-31 in Super Rugby

CANBERRA, Australia

Winger Henry Speight scored a pair of tries to lead the ACT Brumbies to an offensively entertaining 41-31 win Sunday over the Tokyo-based Sunwolves in a Super Rugby match.

The Brumbies scored seven tries and the Sunwolves four in the final match before Super Rugby breaks for four weeks for June internationals.

Earlier in the round, the Christchurch-based Crusaders extended their winning streak to 10 games when they beat the Chiefs 34-20 to consolidate their place atop the table.

The Crusaders' 11th win in their last 14 New Zealand derbies, following last weekend's win over the second-place Hurricanes, gave the defending champions a nine-point lead atop the table with three regular-season rounds remaining.

New South Wales ensured it stayed in top spot in the Australia conference with a 52-41 win over the Queensland Reds. Center Billy Meakes scored two tries as the Melbourne Rebels beat the Auckland-based Blues 20-10.

All South Africa conference teams had weekend byes.

