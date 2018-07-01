Advantage Hong Kong in Asia/Oceania play-off

Hong Kong claimed the upper hand in their Rugby World Cup 2019 play-off with the Cook Islands after winning the first leg 26-3 at BCI Stadium in Rarotonga on Saturday.

The winner of the home-and-away play-off will join Canada and two other teams in the global repechage tournament in November which will determine the 20th and final qualifier for Japan 2019.

Hong Kong managed to hold the Cook Islands try-less in the first test match between the nations with the return leg taking place at Hong Kong Football Club next Saturday.

“It was an outstanding performance,” said Hong Kong coach Leigh Jones. “I don’t get overly excited about things, but I think it was an historic day for Hong Kong. Cook Islands brought everyone back and they have some top-quality players in that side but our performance was just outstanding. It was a tough game and that was a hell of a win.

"Ahead of the game, we talked about every point being precious, whether we are giving them away or getting them. It was a great performance and the boys are celebrating now, but if you look at them, they are also grounded. They know we have to do the same next week."

