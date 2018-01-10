Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand's Lima Sopoaga celebrates his try during the Rugby Championship match against South Africa September 16, 2017 Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

All Blacks flyhalf Sopoaga off to Wasps

0 Comments
By MICHAEL BRADLEY
WELLINGTON

New Zealand Rugby confirmed Thursday that All Blacks fly-half Lima Sopoaga has signed a three-year deal with English club Wasps and will be leaving New Zealand at the end of the year.

The deal would effectively rule the 26-year-old out of the 2019 World Cup.

Sopoaga used his Instagram page to say it was "one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make but is one I'm at peace with".

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my family and I will be leaving NZ at the end of the 2018 season," he added.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he was disappointed "but we understand his reasons for leaving".

"Our job now will be to develop the next player to take his place."

Sopoaga made his All Blacks debut in 2015 against South Africa but only started twice in his 16 Tests in a position dominated in recent years by Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett and Aaron Cruden.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Dharma Tongues: How Buddha Shaped the Japanese Language

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

5 Female Coworkers You Will Meet In Japan (And How To Deal With Them)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Handa Floats Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Zoos and Aquariums

Aqua Park Shinagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Health & Beauty

6 Of The Best Foundations From Japanese Cosmetic Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 8-14, 2018

GaijinPot Blog