All Blacks move Savea to blindside for Bledisloe Cup

New Zealand's Jack Goodhue carries the ball against South Africa during a Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ross Setford)

Ardie Savea will start a test for the first time on the blindside flank while Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown will combine in midfield in the All Blacks team which meets Australia in the first of two Bledisloe Cup rugby tests on Saturday.

Out-of-form captain Kieran Read has held his place at No. 8, meaning Savea — New Zealand's best loose forward at present — has to take on an unaccustomed role to be accommodated in the All Blacks starting lineup.

It is also the final Rugby Championship match for each team.

The selectors have continued shuffling of midfield roles in naming Lienert-Brown at inside center and Goodhue at outside center with specialist inside center Ngani Laumape on the bench.

Dane Coles returns to the starting lineup at hooker, displacing Codie Taylor who drops to the bench. Coles was New Zealand's No. 1 rake until injuries sidelined him for almost a year, allowing Taylor to take over the starting role.

Scott Barrett returns from injury to partner Sam Whitelock in the second row while Brodie Retallick remains unavailable because of an injured shoulder.

Aaron Smith also makes a return at scrumhalf, forcing T.J. Perenara to the bench. Richie Mo'unga will start at flyhalf and Beauden Barrett at fullback for the second consecutive test in what is now likely to be the All Blacks' preferred World Cup combination.

Rieko Ioane, who is struggling to find his best form, has been retained on the left wing while Ben Smith again starts on the right after being displaced from fullback by Barrett.

The bench is an unusual one with Atu Moli and Angus Ta'avao covering prop and Patrick Tuipulotu the reserve lock. George Bridge covers the outside back positions.

The All Blacks have been in indifferent form this season, struggling to a 20-16 win over Argentina and drawing 16-16 with South Africa. The team announced Thursday suggests continued uncertainty among the selectors over several combinations, a concern with only three matches remaining before New Zealand has to defend the World Cup in Japan.

The selectors are clearly counting on Read recovering form with more game time, though that appears unlikely. He has struggled to make an impact in matches this season after returning from back surgery.

"With the extra time together, we're starting to see an improved clarity of roles out on the training park," head coach Steve Hansen said. "We'll need to take the confidence that comes with that clarity into the test on Saturday and deliver a game which has high energy, high skill and great decision-making."

Lineup:

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (captain), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Joe Moody. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Matt Todd; T.J. Perenara, Ngani Laumape, George Bridge.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.