New Zealand's Brodie Retallick, right, slips the grip of South Africa's Damian de Allende during a rugby championship match between the All Blacks and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ross Setford)
rugby union

All Blacks receive positive injury report on Retallick

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick suffered a dislocated shoulder in Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa but is still on course to play at the World Cup later this year.

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen said while no timeline has been set for Retallick's return, the former World Rugby Player of the Year has been cleared of more serious injury.

"We have a reasonably positive update," Hansen said. "He's only dislocated it which means that there's a good possibility he could make the World Cup.

"There's no timeline yet about when he's going to return to play. He's one of our best players so I'm obviously relieved."

Retallick is likely to miss New Zealand's two Bledisloe Cup tests against Australia next month but likely will be fit for the early stages of the tournament in Japan, which starts on Sept 20.

