All Blacks winger Julian Savea confirms move to Toulon

All Blacks winger Julian Savea has confirmed he has signed to play for French club Toulon after the current Super Rugby season.

The powerfully-built winger scored 46 tries in 54 tests, placing him second on New Zealand's all-time try-scorers list.

Savea made his last test appearance in the third test against the British and Irish Lions last year but made only two test appearances in all of 2017 after losing the left wing berth to Reiko Ioane.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said Savea "can be incredibly proud of everything he has achieved in the black jersey. He is a devastating ball runner who inspired others with his physicality and try-scoring prowess."

Savea's brother, flanker Ardie, is still a member of the All Blacks squad.

