All-you-can-drink beer train runs after World Cup Rugby game in Osaka

Kintetsu Railway Co's all-you-can-drink beer service ran from a station near Hanazono Rugby Stadium after the first match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup at the stadium on Sunday.

Kintetsu Railway Co said Sunday it operated a special train to offer an all-you-can-drink beer service from a station near Hanazono Rugby Stadium after the first match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup at the stadium.

The railway company served about 50 customers joined by members of the company's Kintetsu Liners rugby team with beer provided by Heineken, the tournament's official beer sponsor.

The three-car train ran for about two hours from Higashi Hanazono Station to Osaka Uehonmachi Station after the match between Italy and Namibia at the stadium ended.

"I was so excited about supporting Italy. I don't know how much beer I had during the match and on the train," Mamoru Shimokawa, 67, one of the customers on the train, said.

© KYODO