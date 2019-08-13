Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Anscombe out of Rugby World Cup in another blow for Wales

CARDIFF, Wales

Wales flyhalf Gareth Anscombe has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with ligament damage in his right knee, the second major injury blow for the Six Nations champion.

Anscombe was hurt in the loss to England in a World Cup warmup game at Twickenham on Sunday. No. 8 Taulupe Faletau broke his collarbone at training and will also miss the World Cup in Japan.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Monday that Anscombe has an anterior cruciate ligament injury. It didn't specify how long it expected Anscombe to be sidelined for but confirmed he was out of contention for the World Cup, which starts next month.

Anscombe was a key player in the Wales team that won the Six Nations title and Grand Slam in March.

