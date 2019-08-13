Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israel Folau seen here leaving a code of conduct hearing in Sydney in May following his sacking by Rugby Australia over homophobic comments Photo: AFP
rugby union

Anti-gay row Folau's sacking challenge given February court date

0 Comments
By Saeed KHAN
SYDNEY

Fallen Wallabies star Israel Folau will get his day in court next February unless he and Rugby Australia can reach an agreement over his sacking for homophobic social media posts.

Federal Circuit Court judge Will Astergren on Tuesday ordered the parties to return to mediation by Dec 13 and, failing a successful outcome, for a three- to-five-day trial that would begin on Feb 4.

The former Wallaby launched legal action against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs earlier this month, demanding an apology, compensation and the right to play again.

The decision means that the Wallabies will avoid having to fight a high-profile court case during the Rugby World Cup, which runs from September to November this year.

Lawyers for Folau accused rugby's governing body of trying to drag out the case.

Adam Hochroth, a lawyer for Rugby Australia, denied those allegations and sought to keep details of an earlier closed-door tribunal hearing secret.

Folau, who has played 73 times for the Wallabies, raised more than A$2 million in just two days through the Australian Christian Lobby to help pay his legal fees before the appeal was suspended, with enough money "for now".

GoFundMe earlier shutdown Folau's crowdfunding campaign that raised more than A$700,000, saying it would not "tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion".

Folau's claim argues he was unlawfully dismissed under a section of Australia's Fair Work Act that disallows sackings because of a person's religion.

Rugby Australia has insisted the firing was purely contractual, saying he had agreed not to disparage anyone over their sexual orientation following a similar controversy last year.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Tweet of the Week #43: Earthquake? This Cat DGAF

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

How to Make Small Talk in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi