Argentina routs Uruguay in Americas Rugby Championship

Argentina captain Lautaro Bavaro scored two tries Saturday to lead the hosts over Uruguay 35-10 in a showdown of unbeatens, keeping Argentina atop the Americas Rugby Championship table.

Francisco Gorrissen, Julian Dominguez and replacement Nicolas Sbrocco added tries for Argentina, which took a bonus point to claim maximum benefits for a third match and improve to 3-0 for 15 points.

Two-time defending champion United States, routed two weeks ago in Argentina, edged visiting Brazil 33-28 to grab second on the table on 2-1 with 10 points.

Mike Te'o scored one try and set up two others for the Eagles, who jumped ahead 25-6 before Brazil rallied in the second half.

The North and South American version of Europe's Six Nations tournament continues with Argentina at Canada on Friday and Uruguay at United States and Chile at Brazil next Saturday.

Uruguay, whose lone try was touched down by Tomas Inciarte, fell to third at 2-1 on eight points.

Argentina's second-tier squad will try to regain the bi-continental throne it last won in 2016.

"It's a good triumph but maybe we have that bitter taste of the bad second half we had," Bavaro said.

"It will be very important to have a good recovery because the next game is played on Friday and that is why we must focus quickly on the match with Canada."

New Zealand-born Paul Lasike, South African-born Hanco Germishuys and John Quill also scored tries for the United States.

