Australian rugby union player Israel Folau arrives at Rugby Australia headquarters in Sydney, Australia Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Folau faces a judicial hearing for making contact in the air with Irish captain Peter O'Mahony during Saturday's test. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
rugby world cup 2019

Australia fullback Folau loses appeal against 1-match ban

SYDNEY

Australia fullback Israel Folau's appeal against a one-match suspension for his contact in the air with Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony has been rejected.

The ban will sideline Folau for the New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby match against Melbourne Rebels on Friday.

Folau was yellow-carded and subsequently given a citing commissioner's warning over two aerial contests after O'Mahony, who was lifted by a teammate, landed awkwardly in the third test last Saturday. A World Rugby judiciary imposed the ban after a hearing on Wednesday.

The appeal, via video link, was heard by an all-northern hemisphere panel on Thursday.

Ireland clinched the series 2-1 with a 20-16 win in Sydney.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

