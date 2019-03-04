Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Beaumont calls meeting amid controversial World League plans

0 Comments
LONDON

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has called a meeting to discuss the future of the international game amid controversy over plans for a World League.

Representatives from all the major countries, along with Fiji, Japan and the players' union, are to gather in Dublin later this month.

"In light of continued speculation and commentary, I am convening a meeting ... to consider the way forward for an annual international competition," former England captain Beaumont said in a statement on Sunday. "Contrary to reports, no decisions have been made. This is an ongoing and complex process with multiple stakeholders, some with differing views.

"Only by working together in the interests of the global game can we achieve something truly impactful in this important area for rugby's future global growth. I look forward to a constructive debate with my colleagues and productive outcomes."

Current England captain Owen Farrell and Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton are among the biggest names to have warned of serious player welfare and integrity concerns over World Rugby's proposed new competition structure.

A new global season is due to kick off next year, running until 2032, while discussions have also taken place about a new World League that would combine 12 international sides from both hemispheres.

Top Pacific Islands stars are due to vote on whether to boycott the 2019 World Cup over the World League plans. According to media reports, World Rugby is ready to omit Pacific Island nations Samoa, Tonga and Fiji from its new competition.

The Six Nations teams and Rugby Championship nations would be joined by Japan and the USA under World Rugby's latest plans. Promotion and relegation has been mooted to hand tier-two nations like the Pacific Islands and Georgia the chance to step up, but the competition could also be ring-fenced for 12 years at a time.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Lifestyle

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

‘Ohmu-raisu’ The Punny Food Trend on Twitter Inspired by Studio Ghibli

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

12 Strawberry Picking Locations In And Near Tokyo To Visit This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo