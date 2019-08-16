Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wales' fly-half Dan Biggar will start against England after Gareth Anscombe suffered a serious knee injury Photo: AFP
rugby union

Biggar replaces injured Anscombe for England's visit to Wales

By Paul ELLIS
LONDON

Wales made three changes to their side to face England in a World Cup warm-up match on Saturday with Dan Biggar drafted in for the injured Gareth Anscombe.

Jake Ball and James Davies, who will line-up alongside elder brother Jonathan Davies for the first time at international level, also come into the side beaten by England 33-19 on Sunday to miss out on top spot in the world rankings.

That defeat was costly as fly-half Anscombe was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering cruciate ligament damage at Twickenham.

"This weekend is another opportunity for us to take the field, test ourselves and continue our preparation for Japan," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

"It is a little over five weeks until we kick off our campaign in Toyota against Georgia and it is important we are fully prepared and rugby-ready by then.

"We were disappointed to get the loss last weekend so it is important we step it up on Saturday and put in a big display in front of a packed Principality Stadium."

Wales team:

Liam Williams (Saracens); George North (Ospreys), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues); Dan Biggar (Northampton), Gareth Davies (Scarlets); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), James Davies (Scarlets), Ross Moriarty (Dragons)

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

