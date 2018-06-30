Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Blues beat Reds 39-16 in Super Rugby

AUCKLAND, New Zealand

The Blues beat Queensland 39-16 in Super Rugby, building an unassailable lead when the Reds were reduced to 13 men by two first-half yellow cards on Friday.

Winger Jordan Petaia was sin-binned for a lifting tackle in the 23rd minute and prop Taniela Tupou two minutes later, leaving the Reds with 13 men for eight minutes late in the first half. The Blues scored tries through center Rieko Ioane and hooker Matt Moulds during that period to open a 21-6 lead at halftime.

The Blues, in turn, were reduced to 13 men in the second half with yellow cards against lock Matiaha Martin and replacement Sione Mafileo as the Reds dominated scrums. But the Reds weren't able to bridge the gap and the Blues posted their first home win of the season.

