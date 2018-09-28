Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brown to lead Sunwolves while Joseph coaches Japan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown will take charge of Japan's Sunwolves in Super Rugby next year while coach Jamie Joseph concentrates on preparing the Brave Blossoms' for the 2019 World Cup.

Brown joined Joseph at the Sunwolves last year after previously serving as his assistant at the Dunedin-based Highlanders. He then briefly took over midway through the 2018 season when the coach underwent a medical procedure.

Another New Zealander, Scott Hansen, will act as assistant and then coach the Sunwolves when Brown is helping out Joseph with Japan.

"Jamie and Tony have worked closely for a number of years and we are confident there will be continuity in approach and vision," Sunwolves chief executive Yuji Watase said.

