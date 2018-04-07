Chiefs beat Blues 21-19 in Super Rugby

rugby union

A penalty try in the 74th minute gave the Chiefs a 21-19 win over the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby on Saturday, extending to 14 matches their record winning streak over their closest New Zealand neighbor.

The Blues were reduced to 14 men in the 67th minute by the sin-binning of lock Josh Goodhue for a professional foul, and the Chiefs forced a series of scrums close to the Blues line. They were awarded a penalty try when the Blues collapsed the last of those scrums, which seemed likely to yield a pushover try.

The automatic conversion gave the Chiefs their first lead since the 35th minute when the Blues went ahead unexpectedly with a try to captain James Parsons.

Saturday's win also extended the Chiefs' run of wins over the Blues, which stretches back to 2011 and is the longest by one team over another in Super Rugby history.

The Chiefs showed again their ability to eke out wins in even the most difficult situations, rallying from 19-14 down to steal the match with their late penalty try. Their best players were Brodie Retallick and his locking partner, Canadian international Tyler Ardron, who showed skill around the field and helped answer the Blues' physical approach at breakdowns.

"It was real tough," Chiefs captain Sam Cane said. "I thought we created plenty of opportunities throughout the game, but we didn't finish many. What was pleasing was that we didn't get too frustrated."

