Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Chiefs beat Blues 27-21 in Super Rugby

0 Comments
AUCKLAND, New Zealand

The Chiefs scored 17 unanswered points at the start of the second half to set up a 27-21 win over the Auckland-based Blues to open the third round of Super Rugby on Friday.

The Chiefs trailed 14-5 during the first half and 14-10 at halftime after the Blues established a small but important early advantage. But tries to flanker Sam Cane and scrumhalf Brad Weber within three minutes shortly after the re-start and a penalty to Damian McKenzie boosted the Blues to a 27-14 lead which they held, under extreme pressure, until the finish.

The Blues cut into the lead with a try to flyhalf Bryn Gatland, who also kept a perfect kicking record with three conversions.

The Chiefs' win was a triumph for a side ravaged by injuries. As many as 15 players are on the injured list and flyhalf Tiaan Falcon didn't know he would be playing his first Super Rugby match until minutes before the start.

"It's one of the proudest days to be a Chief," captain Sam Cane said. "The injuries have been pretty relentless to be honest.

"We had some young guys come out there today, some of them putting on the jersey for the first time in their first year in Super Rugby and they really just stepped up. It was awesome to see."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’ And Other Stories Of Workplace Sexism In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Theme Parks

VR (Virtual Reality) Park Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Anime and Manga

Kibi Plain

GaijinPot Travel

The Ties That Bind: Fate and Love in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK