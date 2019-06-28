Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Cooper quits as Chiefs head coach in Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Colin Cooper has resigned as head coach of the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs after two years in which they twice reached the Super Rugby playoffs.

Chiefs chief executive Michael Collins said Thursday he had been in discussions with Cooper for several weeks, allowing a search for a new coach to being "discreetly" while this season's campaign continued.

The Chiefs were beaten 21-16 by Argentina's Jaguares in the quarterfinals last weekend in Buenos Aires.

Cooper said he had no plans other than to spend time with his family.

In a statement he said: "The role of the head coach has evolved so much over the past five or six years. My passion is hands-on, on-the-field coaching but with bigger playing numbers and more staff involved these days, I am getting taken further and further away from my passion. So I will take some time out with my family and discuss our future."

