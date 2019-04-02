Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ryan Crotty is tackled by Nick Phipps during a Super Rugby match earlier this year Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Crotty to leave All Blacks for Japan after World Cup

0 Comments
By Peter Parks
WELLINGTON

All Blacks center Ryan Crotty announced Monday he will end his international career after this year's World Cup and play club rugby in Japan.

Crotty, who will turn 31 during the tournament, said that after 11 years with the Canterbury Crusaders Super Rugby club, it was time for a change.

"Christchurch will always be home, but I'm really looking forward to taking on a new challenge in the Top League as part of the Kubota Spears club," he said.

Crotty made his All Blacks debut against Australia in 2013 and has played 44 tests in the fabled black jersey.

"Crotts has been one of the mainstays of our midfield for many years and is a world-class footballer," said national coach Steve Hansen, who is also heading for the exit after New Zealand's campaign for a third straight World Cup.

"He's a very physical, well-balanced rugby player, an outstanding communicator and decision-maker, who runs great lines and has a great pass."

Crotty's Crusaders teammate Kieran Read, the New Zealand captain, will also move to Japan after the World Cup, playing for Toyota Verblitz.

Sam Whitelock, considered by many to be Read's heir apparent as skipper, is rumored to be eyeing a sabbatical in Japan after the World Cup, along with Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett.

There are also question marks over whether code-hopping star Sonny Bill Williams will stay with the All Blacks, while prop Owen Franks is joining Northampton.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

One Fine Day In Fujisawa, A Destination For Culture And Nature Lovers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Culture

Two Rugby Fans Are Cycling from London to Tokyo for the 2019 World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Live

Reiwa: The Start of a New Era in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Lifestyle

All You Need To Know About Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog