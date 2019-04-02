Crotty to leave All Blacks for Japan after World Cup

Ryan Crotty is tackled by Nick Phipps during a Super Rugby match earlier this year

rugby union

By Peter Parks

All Blacks center Ryan Crotty announced Monday he will end his international career after this year's World Cup and play club rugby in Japan.

Crotty, who will turn 31 during the tournament, said that after 11 years with the Canterbury Crusaders Super Rugby club, it was time for a change.

"Christchurch will always be home, but I'm really looking forward to taking on a new challenge in the Top League as part of the Kubota Spears club," he said.

Crotty made his All Blacks debut against Australia in 2013 and has played 44 tests in the fabled black jersey.

"Crotts has been one of the mainstays of our midfield for many years and is a world-class footballer," said national coach Steve Hansen, who is also heading for the exit after New Zealand's campaign for a third straight World Cup.

"He's a very physical, well-balanced rugby player, an outstanding communicator and decision-maker, who runs great lines and has a great pass."

Crotty's Crusaders teammate Kieran Read, the New Zealand captain, will also move to Japan after the World Cup, playing for Toyota Verblitz.

Sam Whitelock, considered by many to be Read's heir apparent as skipper, is rumored to be eyeing a sabbatical in Japan after the World Cup, along with Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett.

There are also question marks over whether code-hopping star Sonny Bill Williams will stay with the All Blacks, while prop Owen Franks is joining Northampton.

© 2019 AFP