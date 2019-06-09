Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crusaders Braydon Ennor, right, runs past Melbourne Rebels' Jack Maddocks to score his team's fourth try during the Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and the Melbourne Rebels in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
rugby union

Crusaders crush Rebels 66-0 in Super Rugby

0 Comments
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

The back three of Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, and David Havili shared eight tries as the Crusaders emphatically sealed first place in Super Rugby by routing the Melbourne Rebels 66-0 in their last match of the regular season on Saturday.

Wingers Ennor and Reece scored three tries each and fullback Havili scored two as the defending champion Crusaders unleashed all of their backline armory in a 10-tries-to-nil win to make sure of home advantage through the playoffs. Ennor missed a fourth try when he knocked on with the line open in the last minutes.

Scrumhalf Bryn Hall combined with Reece for another try and center Ryan Crotty scored the last and most celebrated try to mark his 150th game for the Christchurch-based Crusaders. He added the conversion after flyhalf Richie Mo'unga, who created several tries with pinpoint kicks or passes, converted seven for 14 points. They led 26-0 at halftime.

Stung by last week's shock loss to the Hamilton-based Chiefs in Suva, the Crusaders produced a brilliant attacking performance to crush the Rebels and move 14 points clear of the Wellington-based Hurricanes on the overall table.

"It's awesome," Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said.

"Obviously last week the pressure came on a little bit. But it was awesome for (Crotty) to score in his 150th and wind back the clock by taking the shot at goal, too."

The Crusaders tore to shreds a disorganized Rebels defense, especially taking advantage of wide gaps on both flanks. Mo'unga kicked to those spaces and Ennor, Reece, and Havili provided slick finishing touches.

Reece took his tally of tries for the season to 13, moving clear atop the list of try-scorers.

Ennor and Reece, both uncapped, are strong contenders for New Zealand's squad to the Rugby World Cup.

Mo'unga also bounced back strongly from a poor performance against the Chiefs. He chose good attacking options to bring out the best in a Crusaders backline which has been subdued in recent matches.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #34: The Truth About Paternity Leave in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Savvy Spotlight

Being a Translator in Japan: An Interview with Louise Heal Kawai

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 Is a Return to Form For the Cult Japanese Reality Show

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka