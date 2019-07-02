Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Injury blow: Canterbury Crusaders centre Ryan Crotty Photo: AFP
rugby union

Crusaders lose injured Crotty, Barrett for Super Rugby final

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

The Canterbury Crusaders have suffered a double blow ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby final against Argentina's Jaguares, with Ryan Crotty and Scott Barrett both suffering injuries that will also end their Rugby Championship hopes.

The Crusaders said veteran center Crotty suffered a broken thumb in an intense semi-final against Wellington Hurricanes, while fellow All Black Barrett broke his index finger.

They are set to be out for eight and six weeks respectively, meaning they will also miss the Rugby Championship, which begins later this month and ends mid-August.

The injury brings to an end Crotty's 11-year career with the Crusaders as he will head to Japan next season to play with Kubota Spears in the Top League.

The Crusaders are chasing their third straight Super Rugby crown, and 10th overall, while the Jaguares are contesting their first title decider.

Crotty and Barrett will both hope to be fit for the All Blacks Test against Tonga in Hamilton on Sept 7, the team's final warm-up before the World Cup in Japan.

Crotty's injury could open a spot in the centers for Ngani Laumape or even Ma'a Nonu in the All Blacks' 41-man Rugby Championship squad.

Patrick Tuipulotu or Jackson Hemopo are possibilities to replace Barrett as lock behind All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's preferred pairing of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

LGBT

Shinjuku Dialogue

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Words for Weddings

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Fuji

Savvy Tokyo