DHL partners ChildFund to enable children and youth in Japan to play, learn and grow through rugby

Child and youth-focused aid agency ChildFund and DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, have announced a new partnership to provide more opportunities for children in Asia to learn valuable life skills through rugby.

Under the agreement, DHL Express will take a leading role in funding and supporting the expansion of the award-winning1 ChildFund Pass It Back program to disadvantaged communities across Asia.

Taketo Yamakawa, President and Representative Director, DHL Express Japan said: “We are honored to support the ChildFund Pass It Back program, one of the legacy programs for Rugby World Cup 2019.

“Through this partnership, we are very happy to contribute to children’s growth in Japan and Asia. It gives us an opportunity to drive social change, and support youth involvement in a program that enhances their personal development while enjoying rugby,” he added.

The ChildFund Pass It Back program is a world leader when it comes to using sport as a tool to drive social change, and in demonstrating the long-term impact that the program has on individuals and their communities.

DHL Express is partnering with ChildFund to bring the ChildFund Pass It Back program to more children and youth across the region, giving them the opportunity to learn valuable life skills. As an organization with a long history of supporting rugby, DHL Express values the same attributes which rugby embodies, such as passion, respect, discipline, integrity and solidarity.

The DHL Express-ChildFund partnership will support the implementation of a customised rugby for development program in Japan, with the first of a series of ChildFund Pass It Back Cup Delivered by DHL events to be held this week through March 30.

Hosted in Japan, these Cups will give children and youth from Japan, Laos and Vietnam the chance to to participate in a series of rugby and life skills learning activities, coordinated by ChildFund’s partner, Asia Rugby.

Participants will learn life skills related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): with a focus on gender equality, ending violence and addressing inequality. Rugby activities will be integrated into the program throughout the 6 day events, with the activities culminating in a rugby tournament on the final day.

Nigel Spence, CEO of ChildFund, said: “DHL Express has been one of ChildFund Pass It Back’s earliest supporters and we are thrilled to be announcing this new partnership with them today.

“Asia is home to 60% of the world’s youth, and many lack the opportunities, knowledge and skills to succeed in a rapidly changing world. With the support of DHL Express, ChildFund Pass It Back can provide children and youth with life-long skills and knowledge, and build a new generation of leaders.”

ChildFund is the principal charity partner of World Rugby for Rugby World Cup 2019, which takes place in Japan from 20 September to 2 November 2019.

To date, a record-breaking £1.5m has been pledged to ChildFund Pass It Back by the international rugby community. Brett Gosper, CEO of World Rugby, said: “DHL Express is a Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2019, and we are excited to see them lend their support to ChildFund, an organisation which is transforming the lives of children through rugby.”

Ross Mitchell, General Manager of Asia Rugby, added: “In today's often troubling world, this partnership is yet another reminder of how the unique values of the game of rugby – integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect –can really contribute to making a positive change to people’s lives.”

