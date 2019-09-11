Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Early start for Super Rugby season in 2020

0 Comments
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Super Rugby will start earlier than ever in 2020 to accommodate a 21-week season that is set to conclude by June 20. The traditional mid-year test matches have been pushed back to July to ensure there's no break in the provincial competition.

The schedule released Tuesday by organizers shows the season beginning Jan 31 with a New Zealand derby between the Auckland-based Blues and Hamilton-based Chiefs.

The previous early start was in 2007 when the tournament began on Feb 2. The 2019 season opened on Feb 15.

Matches will also kick off earlier: games that previously started at 7.35 p.m. local time in New Zealand will now begin at 7.05 p.m. and matches that previously were scheduled to start at 5.35 p.m. local time in New Zealand will kick off at 4.45 p.m.

The defending champion Crusaders will begin their bid to win a fourth-straight title against the New South Wales Waratahs on Feb 1.

Japan's Sunwolves will play in the tournament for the last time in 2020 before it reverts to a 14-team round-robin in 2021.

"The complexity of the draw and managing logistics and scheduling that delivers a draw that is fair and equitable has been our priority," SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said. "With the majority of our players benefiting from a longer than usual off-season due to Rugby World Cup 2019, we expect the teams to deliver another compelling tournament across its 120 matches."

A tournament, he said "that produces a competitive race for the finals similar to that which we saw this year when 11 teams were still in the hunt for a finals berth on the last weekend."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Itsukushima Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

These Tweets Show the Havoc Wreaked on Tokyo by Typhoon Faxai Yesterday

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

World Suicide Prevention Day With Juri Watanabe

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo