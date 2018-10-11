Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's coach Michael Cheika listens to the anthems prior to a Rugby Championship rugby match against Argentina in Salta, Argentina, on Oct 6. Photo: AP
rugby union

Rugby Australia switches venue for Bledisloe Cup game next year

0 Comments
PERTH, Australia

Rugby Australia is moving one of the Bledisloe Cup tests west to Perth next year, hoping that a change from the traditional venues will bring about a change in the Wallabies' fortunes against a dominant New Zealand in the annual series.

The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003 and clinched this year's series with wins in the first two matches in Sydney and Auckland. A third match is to be played on neutral ground in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct 27.

Rugby Australia on Thursday said the Western Australia match would be held on Aug. 10 at the new Perth Stadium which can seat up to 65,000 spectators for rugby. It will be the first time a Bledisloe Cup match has been held in the western state.

The Bledisloe Cup has evolved into a three-test series, and next year's two other matches will likely be held in the rugby strongholds of Sydney or Brisbane and in Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch in New Zealand. Venues or dates for the other matches were not announced.

New Zealand won the Bledisloe Cup for the 47th time this year, with Australia having won the trophy 12 times. Australia and New Zealand first met in a rugby test in 1903 but the Bledisloe Cup was introduced in the 1930s.

The first two matches of the series are part of the Rugby Championship, which two-time defending World Cup champion All Blacks also won for the third consecutive time this season.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Anime and Manga

Super Potato

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

You Have to See These Ridiculous Japanese CG Crime Reenactments

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Food and Drink

Miyagikyo Nikka Whisky Distillery

GaijinPot Travel

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

5 Easy Manga for Japanese Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon