rugby union

England coach Eddie Jones to avoid public transport after abuse on train

LONDON

England rugby coach Eddie Jones says he will no longer travel by public transport after being targeted with verbal and physical abuse after his team's loss to Scotland in the Six Nations.

Jones took two train trips in standard class on Sunday, the first from Edinburgh to Manchester to be a guest for Man United's game against Chelsea in the Premier League and the second from Manchester back home to London.

The Australian said he received abuse from rugby and football fans and was "massively surprised" and "wasn't comfortable."

Jones says "I don't consider myself any different from anyone else, so for me to travel on public transport I thought was OK. But I'll make sure I won't in future."

England lost 25-13 to Scotland on Saturday, only its second defeat in 26 test matches under Jones.

Makes me ashamed to read this.  Sorry you had to go through that Eddie. Totally unnecessary. Sounds like you were the better person.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

