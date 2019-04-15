Edwards spurns Wigan role to stay with Wales

Shaun Edwards is to remain with the Wales coaching staff after all post World Cup and not take up the head coach post at rugby league outfit Wigan he announced

rugby union

By LOIC VENANCE

Shaun Edwards said Monday he is to stay on the Wales coaching staff after the World Cup and not after all take up the head coach post at rugby league club Wigan.

The 52-year-old Englishman had agreed a three-year contract with the league club where he is regarded as a playing legend having won three world club challenges, eight titles and nine Challenge Cups in his time there.

However, Edwards said he believes Wigan require a more experienced head coach and will remain with Wales after the World Cup when Wayne Pivac steps into the vacancy left by Warren Gatland.

"I feel Wigan need a more experienced rugby league head coach than myself, to give the club and the people of Wigan the best team possible," said Edwards, who has established himself as one of the finest defense coaches at test level of his generation.

"The Wigan deal I recently received is very favorable to all other offers I have had so far. For me, this is not about money, this is about Wigan Warriors getting the best man for the job which, at the moment, I feel is not me."

Wigan are presently being coached by another former player in Adrian Lam, but he has only a 12-month contract as it was expected Edwards would move in in 2020.

"For us now our next steps are to confirm the coaching structure for 2020 and beyond and draw a line under the last few months and give our loyal fans the clarity they deserve," said Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan.

"I'd like to thank our supporters for their patience and understanding in what has proven to be a very difficult situation to navigate and now we can concentrate on building more strong foundations to drive this wonderful club forward. We will announce our plans in due course."

