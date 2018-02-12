England's Simmonds set to miss Scotland Six Nations clash

England's Sam Simmonds, pictured in practice on February 2, 2018, is receiving treatment for a shoulder injury

rugby union

By ADRIAN DENNIS

Sam Simmonds could miss England's upcoming Six Nations international away to Scotland after being omitted from the squad selected for this week's training camp in London.

The No.8 came off at half-time during England's 12-6 victory over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday with a shoulder injury and has since returned to his club, Exeter, where he will receive treatment from the reigning Premiership champions.

Sam Underhill replaced Simmonds at the break and later made a try-saving tackle as England closed out a hard-fought win.

That made it two wins out of two in this Six Nations for champions England following their 46-15 success away to Italy in Rome.

England, bidding to become the first side to win three successive outright Six Nations Championships, continue their title defence when they face oldest rivals Scotland at Edinburgh's Murrayfield ground on February 24.

