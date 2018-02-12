Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England's Sam Simmonds, pictured in practice on February 2, 2018, is receiving treatment for a shoulder injury Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

England's Simmonds set to miss Scotland Six Nations clash

0 Comments
By ADRIAN DENNIS
LONDON

Sam Simmonds could miss England's upcoming Six Nations international away to Scotland after being omitted from the squad selected for this week's training camp in London.

The No.8 came off at half-time during England's 12-6 victory over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday with a shoulder injury and has since returned to his club, Exeter, where he will receive treatment from the reigning Premiership champions.

Sam Underhill replaced Simmonds at the break and later made a try-saving tackle as England closed out a hard-fought win.

That made it two wins out of two in this Six Nations for champions England following their 46-15 success away to Italy in Rome.

England, bidding to become the first side to win three successive outright Six Nations Championships, continue their title defence when they face oldest rivals Scotland at Edinburgh's Murrayfield ground on February 24.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 12-Feb. 18, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Hot springs

Yuda Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food & Drink

2 Easy Valentine’s Day Chocolate Treats To Make At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri