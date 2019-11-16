Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Billy Vunipola will be splitting loyalties when he takes the field for England against Tonga Photo: AFP
rugby world cup 2019

England's Vunipola set for emotional Rugby World Cup opener against Tonga

0 Comments
By Julian Guyer
SAPPORO

Billy Vunipola knows he will be the cause of split loyalties when England open their 2019 World Cup campaign against Tonga in Sapporo on Sunday.

Not only are Vunipola's parents Tongan, his father Fe'ao, a hooker, and uncle Elisi, then the captain and fly-half, played for Tonga against England at the 1999 World Cup.

That match, which Billy watched, saw England enjoy a 101-10 win after Tonga had prop Ngalu Taufo'ou sent off after 35 minutes for punching.

Billy and brother Mako were raised in Wales after their father took up a contract with Pontypool. They were later educated in England and the latest generation of rugby-playing Vunipola brothers opted to represent the Red Rose.

"I am Tongan, my parents are and my grandparents are so it will be very emotional," said Billy Vunipola.

"I have to get my head right. With the country there will be split loyalties," the powerhouse No. 8 added. "They want Tonga to win and I want England to win."

Billy Vunipola will be the only member of his family involved in Sunday's match as Mako, an England prop, continues his recovery from hamstring surgery.

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu, when told Vunipola still felt Tongan, quipped: "Well he should be playing for us then."

Jones has picked his strongest available side for a match title contenders England are expected to win well against a Tonga team who only a few weeks ago suffered a 92-7 thrashing by reigning world champions New Zealand in a warm-up match.

But Jones said there was no question of taking Tonga lightly, hence a midfield trio of George Ford, captain Owen Farrell and dynamic center Manu Tuilagi, with the likes of Vunipola and Maro Itoje powering the pack.

"I think World Cups are about always picking your strongest team, for that game," said Jones. "That's the only game we're worried about."

Jones is a seasoned World Cup campaigner, having been the coach of his native Australia when they lost the 2003 final to England before becoming a consultant to 2007 champions South Africa.

And four years ago he oversaw one of the great World Cup upsets when Japan beat the Springboks.

Yet for all his experience, Jones said: "I'm massively nervous and I'm massively excited. We control the preparation for the games and every coach –- all 20 coaches out here -– is having this conversation now. They all think they've done a great job preparing their team, but we don't know, do we?

"I love it. If I didn't want that, I'd have a job where I could catch the bus at eight o'clock every morning, wear the same suit, take a briefcase and have my packed lunch," he added. "I could do that and I'd probably do it pretty well, but I love this part of it: you work really hard to prepare a team and then you don't know what is going to happen."

Part of that preparation for what will be just the second rugby union match at the Sapporo Dome has involved speaking to the England football team that played and won there, 1-0 against Argentina, during the 2002 soccer World Cup.

"We spoke to members of that team and spoke about their experience at the ground. That all went into our preparation and planning for this game," said Jones. "We spoke to Danny Mills, the defender."

Jones has never been adverse to prematch "mind games" and Kefu took a leaf out of his former coach's book when he said Tonga had "nothing to lose" and England were "under more pressure than us".

Kefu has selected a Tonga side where seven players are attached to English clubs.

Fly-half Kurt Morath, Tonga's all-time leading scorer with 340 test points plays for second-tier English team the Doncaster Knights, while captain Siale Piutau is at Bristol.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #48: Phone Call Turns Awkward With Japanese Homophones

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Pocket Wi-Fi in Japan: Two Discounted Options for Short and Long-Term Stays

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

The Popularity of Gay Manga in Japan: What are ‘Bara’ and ‘Yaoi’ and Who Are Its Fans?

GaijinPot Blog

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Easy Japanese To Help You Shop ‘Til You Drop

Savvy Tokyo