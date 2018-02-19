Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nathan Hughes has played just 90 minutes over the past three months due to knee troubles Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

England 'fully fit' for Scotland game

By OLLY GREENWOOD
LONDON

England have been given a clean bill of health for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland in Edinburgh, with Nathan Hughes on course to start at number eight.

Lingering doubts over Owen Farrell and Joe Launchbury have lifted. Farrell overcame an unspecified lower leg injury and Launchbury is available after missing Friday's open training session at Twickenham.

Hughes has been proving his fitness during gruelling sessions at England's Surrey training base after recovering from knee ligament damage sustained on Wasps duty in mid-December.

The number eight has made one club appearance since returning several weeks ahead of schedule but starts at Murrayfield after Sam Simmonds was ruled out by a shoulder problem.

"Everyone's fully fit for selection this weekend," forwards coach Steve Borthwick said.

"Nathan's worked really hard, really diligently and he looks in really good shape. He's healed very fast, which is great.

"While our strength and conditioning and medical team have worked incredibly hard, the credit has to go to Nathan for the work he's done while he's been injured.

"We want to make sure all of our players are ready for Test matches, that's why we train at the intensity level we train at.

"Nathan gives us different strengths to Sam. He's an outstanding ball carrier. His effect on the group has grown.

"He's excellent with younger players, helping them mentally. He's grown as a player in terms of the influence he has throughout, as a leader as well."

England are second in the Six Nations table after two wins out of two, trailing Ireland on points difference, while Scotland are in fourth spot following their win against France.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

