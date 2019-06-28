Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England's coach Eddie Jones checks out the pitch conditions ahead of the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Scotland at the Twickenham, west London, on March 16, 2019. Photo: AFP
rugby union

England coach Jones to take charge of Barbarians

By Glyn KIRK
LONDON

England coach Eddie Jones will take charge of the Barbarians in a one off match with Fiji at Twickenham shortly after the World Cup final it was announced on Thursday.

The 59-year-old Australian said he was looking forward to coaching the Barbarians in their November 16 date with crowd-pleasing Fiji.

"It's a huge honor to be invited to coach the Barbarians," said Jones.

"The club perfectly embodies the values and traditions of the sport."

"I am looking forward to returning to Twickenham after a successful World Cup campaign to coach a Barbarians team containing some of the stars of the tournament."

Jones, who took over as England coach following the team's abject first round exit at the 2015 World Cup, is due to announce his final World Cup training squad on July 4 and the definitive 31-player squad in mid-August.

Jones is under contract till 2021 and although it was thought he would be under pressure if England fail to reach the last four Rugby Football Union chief Bill Sweeney said he would like to retain Jones whatever happens in Japan.

