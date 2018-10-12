Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England lock Launchbury to miss November tests after knee op

COVENTRY, England

Lock Joe Launchbury will miss England's rugby tests next month after knee surgery which rules him out for up to 12 weeks.

His Wasps club made a brief announcement on Twitter on Friday without elaborating.

Launchbury injured his knee playing for Wasps on Sept 16 in the English Premiership, and hasn't played since. At the time, scans showed no structural damage but he has been receiving injections to ease the swelling.

He became an England stalwart in the second row not long after his debut in 2012, and has forged a partnership with Maro Itoje since 2016, when Eddie Jones became coach.

Launchbury has 54 caps, but will miss England's matches next month against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, and Australia.

