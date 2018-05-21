Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England rugby defense coach leaves for club job

LONDON

One of the key assistants of England rugby coach Eddie Jones has left his job with the national team to take up a role at club level.

Defense coach Paul Gustard will leave the England set-up after the three-test tour of South Africa in June to become head of rugby at Harlequins.

Jones said on Monday of the 42-year-old Gustard: "He is a talented young English coach and a very good choice for the role. He has made a big contribution to the England coaching team."

Gustard was under contract with England until 2019, having joined Jones' coaching staff in January 2016.

