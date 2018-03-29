Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England rugby international charged with abusing opponent

LONDON

England rugby international Denny Solomona has been charged with verbally abusing an opponent during a club match.

British media reported on Thursday the winger, who plays for Sale Sharks, twice used a homophobic slur toward Worcester Warriors flyhalf Jamie Shillcock after the pair clashed in the second half of a Premiership game on Saturday.

Shillcock complained to referee Andrew Jackson shortly after the alleged remarks from Solomona.

The offense of verbally abusing an opponent about their religion, color, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin carries the sanction of a ban ranging from six to 18 weeks.

The Rugby Football Union said Solomona must appear before a disciplinary panel next week charged with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game."

The 24-year-old Solomona is a rugby league convert. He has won two England caps, both as a replacement during last summer's tour to Argentina.

